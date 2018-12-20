Christmas lunch tips from LesDaChef
Chef Lesego Semenya, better known as LesDaChef is on a quest to showcase our South African food heritage, but with a twist. His debut cook book, Dijo, does just that.
He gives us his best tips for the perfect Christmas lunch.
1. It’s summer, so try to stay away from the really heavy starches such as pap. Rather go for a cold starch,such as a couscous salad.
2. Salads add colour and are refreshing, and you can make so many of them.With Christmas being in summer,we’re lucky to have a large array of fruit and veg available.
Don’t be scared to use melons and other fruit. Their sweetness minimises the need to add sugar-filled salad dressings and they brighten up the meal.
3. Get the kids involved in making their own desserts. Making ice lollies is super easy.
Or bake cupcakes and allow the kids to ice them.Creating happy memories in the kitchen is what the festive season is all about.
This article first appeared in print in the Sowetan S Mag December 2018 edition.