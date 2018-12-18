TravelTuesday: Hotel review of the Park Inn by Radisson, Polokwane

The space

The hotel’s spaces flow easily, creating an indoor-outdoor living area. Clearly, considerable time was taken in the design of the rooms - you are even able to change the colour of the lighting on the headboard to suit your mood. From the reception area to the charger station near the bar, the hotel merges a relaxed and homely feel with technological trimmings.

At your service

From the moment you step onto the red carpet leading to the reception area, you feel the welcome from the staff. We were told we had arrived home and it felt that way. Personalised notes greeted us in our rooms. And, after the day’s excursions, another note awaited - this time accompanied by a platter of dried fruit, nuts and biltong.

From the hotel and kitchen staff to the resident musician and the vendor selling African-inspired accessories, everyone felt like family and guests were made to feel part of that family.

Problems with key cards and a room with a leak in the ceiling were quickly rectified. The bathrooms could have been cleaner and extras such as in-room irons, a bar fridge and complimentary toiletries would make the stay at Park Inn Polokwane even better, especially as other branches already have those amenities.