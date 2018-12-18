#TravelTuesday: Hotel review of the Park Inn by Radisson, Polokwane
The locale
The newest Park Inn by Radisson hotel in South Africa is on Polokwane’s Dorp Street. It is opposite the golf club and across the street from the Peter Mokaba Stadium, making it perfect for those wanting to tee off with colleagues or catch a rugby or soccer match.
The space
The hotel’s spaces flow easily, creating an indoor-outdoor living area. Clearly, considerable time was taken in the design of the rooms - you are even able to change the colour of the lighting on the headboard to suit your mood. From the reception area to the charger station near the bar, the hotel merges a relaxed and homely feel with technological trimmings.
At your service
From the moment you step onto the red carpet leading to the reception area, you feel the welcome from the staff. We were told we had arrived home and it felt that way. Personalised notes greeted us in our rooms. And, after the day’s excursions, another note awaited - this time accompanied by a platter of dried fruit, nuts and biltong.
From the hotel and kitchen staff to the resident musician and the vendor selling African-inspired accessories, everyone felt like family and guests were made to feel part of that family.
Problems with key cards and a room with a leak in the ceiling were quickly rectified. The bathrooms could have been cleaner and extras such as in-room irons, a bar fridge and complimentary toiletries would make the stay at Park Inn Polokwane even better, especially as other branches already have those amenities.
And the food?
It was delicious - although the dinner was a lesson in why multi-course servings should be small. The starter salad was accompanied by bobotie and bunny chow mini tasters. The main course was lamb shank with roasted vegetables wrapped in a cabbage leaf. Devine as it was, I couldn’t finish it because I had to make sure I had space for the malva pudding with Amarula infused custard. The pudding was a little on the dry side but a good helping of custard took care of that. It was heavenly.
What to get up to
As part of the press tour, the hotel organised a drive to Mbokota Village, which is part of the Ribola Art Route. We met sculptors and musicians and, at Twanani Textile, a few of us went crazy trying on before buying garments crafted out of the beautiful handmade textiles. Lunch was at Caesars Roadside Restaurant, which could give Nando’s a run for their money.
When to pop to the Popo
Limpopo gets extremely hot, so if you don’t enjoy walks in 40° heat, it is probably best to go during the winter months. The landscape is dry and thirsty for rain but the hotel provides a green and peaceful haven.
FACILITIES
- 160 rooms with unlimited wi-fi
- 3 meeting or event rooms
- Outdoor swimming pool
RATES
From R1035, according to the Park Inn by Radisson Polokwane website.
CONTACT
www.parkinn.com/hotel-polokwane