31 Days of Cocktails: A citrus delight

By Aneesa Adams - 13 December 2018 - 14:31
Image: Oleksandra Anschiz/123RF
Mrs. Gigabyte by Ulanga Bar
Image: Supplied

It's Phuza Thursday! and a quarter to Friday  try out this citrus inspired cocktail from Ulanga Bar.  Giving you a different experience, Mrs Gigabyte gives us the best of her juices through her citrus inspired flavour.

Mrs. Gigabyte

Ingredients:

Serves: 1

100ml rum

Half white peach sliced into a half moon

Half pink grapefruit sliced

200ml soda water

Method:

In a shaker pour a double shot of rum furnish with white peach slices, add in the sliced grapefruit. Then top it off soda water, ice, shake and serve.

