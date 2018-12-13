31 Days of Cocktails: A citrus delight
It's Phuza Thursday! and a quarter to Friday try out this citrus inspired cocktail from Ulanga Bar. Giving you a different experience, Mrs Gigabyte gives us the best of her juices through her citrus inspired flavour.
Mrs. Gigabyte
Ingredients:
Serves: 1
100ml rum
Half white peach sliced into a half moon
Half pink grapefruit sliced
200ml soda water
Method:
In a shaker pour a double shot of rum furnish with white peach slices, add in the sliced grapefruit. Then top it off soda water, ice, shake and serve.