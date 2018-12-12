HHP, Meghan Markle & listeriosis: what else made the top Google searches in South Africa this year?

We’ve always known that as South Africans, we are an interesting bunch, but this year’s “A Year in South African Search: Google's Trending Searches of 2018”, even we are shook by some of the things that we searched for.

The annual reveal by the technological company is made up of search trends information which is collected from data collated by Google, based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking the search engine this year.

Interestingly (and disturbingly?) one of the top ten searched questions was “How to get pregnant?” Other top asked questions included the cost of Global Citizen tickets, what listeriosis is, as well as how old the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is.

Google also revealed the top trending personalities for the year, which included Sbahle Mpisane, Cheryl Zondi and Patrice Motsepe. As for the places near us that we were looking to find? The top three were “jobs near me, Nandos near me and Dischem near me.”