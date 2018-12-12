HHP, Meghan Markle & listeriosis: what else made the top Google searches in South Africa this year?
We’ve always known that as South Africans, we are an interesting bunch, but this year’s “A Year in South African Search: Google's Trending Searches of 2018”, even we are shook by some of the things that we searched for.
The annual reveal by the technological company is made up of search trends information which is collected from data collated by Google, based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking the search engine this year.
Interestingly (and disturbingly?) one of the top ten searched questions was “How to get pregnant?” Other top asked questions included the cost of Global Citizen tickets, what listeriosis is, as well as how old the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is.
Google also revealed the top trending personalities for the year, which included Sbahle Mpisane, Cheryl Zondi and Patrice Motsepe. As for the places near us that we were looking to find? The top three were “jobs near me, Nandos near me and Dischem near me.”
All in all, this year's trending searches show South Africans have a keen interest in local celebrities, news and events, with six of the top 10 trending search terms being local. The top questions list shows our awareness of and curiosity about what is happening in the world, while the ‘near me’ list shows just how much South Africans have come to rely on online sources to find businesses close to them.
Here are some of the top searches:
Top trending South African searches
- World Cup fixtures
- Load shedding
- Global Citizen
- Zuma
- Winnie Mandela
- HHP
- Listeriosis
- Black Panther
- Meghan Markle
- Mac Miller
Top Questions
- How did Avicii die?
- How old is Pharrell Williams?
- What is listeriosis?
- What is black data?
- How old is Prince Harry?
- How much are Global Citizen tickets?
- How to get pregnant?
- What time is the royal wedding?
- What happened to HHP?
- How old is Meghan Markle?
Top ‘near me’ searches
- Jobs near me
- Nandos near me
- Dischem near me
- McDonalds near me
- Guest house near me
- Postnet near me
- Steers near me
- Spar near me
- Debonairs near me
- Spur near me