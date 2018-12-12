S Mag

HHP, Meghan Markle & listeriosis: what else made the top Google searches in South Africa this year?

By S Mag - 12 December 2018 - 14:12
Image: Panithan Fakseemuang/ 123RF

We’ve always known that as South Africans, we are an interesting bunch, but this year’s “A Year in South African Search: Google's Trending Searches of 2018”, even we are shook by some of the things that we searched for.

The annual reveal by the technological company is made up of search trends information which is collected from data collated by Google, based on what South Africans have been searching for and asking the search engine this year.

Interestingly (and disturbingly?) one of the top ten searched questions was “How to get pregnant?”  Other top asked questions included the cost of Global Citizen tickets, what listeriosis is, as well as how old the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is.

Google also revealed the top trending personalities for the year, which included Sbahle Mpisane, Cheryl Zondi and Patrice Motsepe.  As for the places near us that we were looking to find?  The top three were “jobs near me, Nandos near me and Dischem near me.”

All in all, this year's trending searches show South Africans have a keen interest in local celebrities, news and events, with six of the top 10 trending search terms being local. The top questions list shows our awareness of and curiosity about what is happening in the world, while the ‘near me’ list shows just how much South Africans have come to rely on online sources to find businesses close to them.

Here are some of the top searches:

Winnie Madikizela Mandela
Image: Getty Images

Top trending South African searches

  1. World Cup fixtures
  2. Load shedding
  3. Global Citizen
  4. Zuma
  5. Winnie Mandela
  6. HHP
  7. Listeriosis
  8. Black Panther
  9. Meghan Markle
  10. Mac Miller

Top Questions

HHP
Image: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
  1. How did Avicii die?
  2. How old is Pharrell Williams?
  3. What is listeriosis?
  4. What is black data?
  5. How old is Prince Harry?
  6. How much are Global Citizen tickets?
  7. How to get pregnant?
  8. What time is the royal wedding?
  9. What happened to HHP?
  10. How old is Meghan Markle?

Top ‘near me’ searches

Image: Warakorn Harnprasop/123RF
  1. Jobs near me
  2. Nandos near me
  3. Dischem near me
  4. McDonalds near me
  5. Guest house near me
  6. Postnet near me
  7. Steers near me
  8. Spar near me
  9. Debonairs near me
  10. Spur near me

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X