TravelTuesday: The Ribola Art Route

Many of the artists are making a living from their work. One of them is Pilato Bulala, on the Xibelani Blue Route, who fashions cars, jewellery and sculptures out of scrap metal. He encourages guests to leave behind their soft drink cans to be recycled into artworks or jewellery.

Vhutsila Art School, on the same route, is both a music school and an art gallery. There are amazing handcrafted wooden benches, lovingly placed under trees, where guests can sit to take in performances.

A stop at Twananani Textiles, on the Shangani Green Route, is a must for shopaholics. They sell beautiful, unique handpainted prints, skirts, dresses and head scarves. There are also sandals and even xibelani skirts in different sizes. If you don’t have the money to buy your own xibelani, the women at Twananani Textiles are willing to dress you up so you can finally live out your dreams of dancing in a xibelani.

Even if you are only able to visit a few stops on the route, it is well worth the drive. From the hospitable hosts to the beautiful work showcased, the Ribola Art Route allows you to take pride in South African culture and artistry. It is a love letter to the vibrant culture of Limpopo and its contribution to our nation’s arts.