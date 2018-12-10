S Mag

The top celebrity tweets of 2018

By Aneesa Adams - 10 December 2018 - 08:00
Image: Instagram/zintathu

The Twitterverse is a force to be reckoned with. It is the one place where celebrities feel they can be themselves and they embrace it. From funny to twars to friendly advice, these celebs know how to dish out the best tweets.

Let's take a look at some of favourite celeb tweets this year: 

When Chrissy Teigen called John Legend out about taking every last charger in the house. With a twist of humour in her sarcasm, she tweeted how she felt and, well, if this isn't couple goals then what is? 

Trevor Noah provided us with a great life hack - perhaps next year we should do the opposite and dress up as prisoners? #OrangeIsTheNewBlack?

A celeb after our own hearts, Kanye West mentioned a very important fact about naps and well we totally agree!

Radio personality Anele Mdoda asked a question for the betterment of mankind. Chicken Licken restaurants are very important, after all...

Jaden Smith admitted something few would about the Twilight movie series. To be honest, Jaden, we couldn’t hold back the tears either.  

Pearl Thusi is a whole mood! We loved this throwback video she posted reminding us it is the festive season.

