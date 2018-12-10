The top celebrity tweets of 2018
The Twitterverse is a force to be reckoned with. It is the one place where celebrities feel they can be themselves and they embrace it. From funny to twars to friendly advice, these celebs know how to dish out the best tweets.
Let's take a look at some of favourite celeb tweets this year:
yes @johnlegend I buy and leave all the phone chargers all around the house just so you can unplug them all and take them to work with you. all of them! I love that you love chargers! they're all for you! I just love you that's why I buy them. because you love them!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2018
When Chrissy Teigen called John Legend out about taking every last charger in the house. With a twist of humour in her sarcasm, she tweeted how she felt and, well, if this isn't couple goals then what is?
Halloween is the best day to escape prison because everyone will think it's just your outfit.#LifeHack #Halloween— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 27, 2018
Trevor Noah provided us with a great life hack - perhaps next year we should do the opposite and dress up as prisoners? #OrangeIsTheNewBlack?
A celeb after our own hearts, Kanye West mentioned a very important fact about naps and well we totally agree!
Will the new Fourways Mall have a Chicken Licken ? Asking for humanity.— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 23, 2018
Radio personality Anele Mdoda asked a question for the betterment of mankind. Chicken Licken restaurants are very important, after all...
Jaden Smith admitted something few would about the Twilight movie series. To be honest, Jaden, we couldn’t hold back the tears either.
HELLO DEZEMBAAAA!!!!!— Pearl Thusi (@PearlThusi) December 1, 2018
About a year ago... but still a #mood. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Vxr01ZEviR
Pearl Thusi is a whole mood! We loved this throwback video she posted reminding us it is the festive season.