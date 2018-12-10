S Mag

31 Days of cocktails: Zesty margarita

By Aneesa Adams - 11 December 2018 - 08:00
Image: Pittaya Khu/123RF

Arriba! Arriba! It's the 11th day of cocktails and we're feeling like a fiesta! The classic margarita is bound to make anyone feel happy and because it's Tuesday (one more day closer to the weekend). Get started with this classic margarita recipe by Hilary Biller. 

Image: Elena Veselova/ 123RF

Classic Margarita

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

1 lime wedge

Salt

60ml (¼ cup) tequila

30ml (2 tbsp) triple sec

Juice of ½ a lime

Method:

Rub the rim of the glass with the lime wedge and dip the glass in the salt. Place the tequila, triple sec and lime juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake for 20 seconds. Pour into glass, garnish with the lime wedge and serve immediately.

