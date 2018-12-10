31 Days of cocktails: Zesty margarita
Arriba! Arriba! It's the 11th day of cocktails and we're feeling like a fiesta! The classic margarita is bound to make anyone feel happy and because it's Tuesday (one more day closer to the weekend). Get started with this classic margarita recipe by Hilary Biller.
Classic Margarita
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
1 lime wedge
Salt
60ml (¼ cup) tequila
30ml (2 tbsp) triple sec
Juice of ½ a lime
Method:
Rub the rim of the glass with the lime wedge and dip the glass in the salt. Place the tequila, triple sec and lime juice in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake for 20 seconds. Pour into glass, garnish with the lime wedge and serve immediately.