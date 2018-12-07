Our take on the best beauty products of 2018
Our beauty editor shares her list of the most innovative and impressive products of the year to invest in now, before we say goodbye to 2018.
Dior Forever Undercover 24H Full Coverage, R740
2018 was definitely the year of 40 shades,with almost every brand coming outwith a shade-inclusive foundation collection.On my quest to find my perfect shade,the standout formula was Dior Forever Undercover. It has been a go-to foundation for long days and flawless coverage all year. Mixit with some strobe cream or a few drops of facial oil or wear it on its own.
Clarins Double Serum, R1 250
Clarins came out with a rebooted formulation of its iconic age-control concentrate earlier this year and it gave us all a chance to fall in love with this powerhouse product again. There are definitely tears when this bottle hits empty, as it was impossible to leave the house without this serum, especially during winter. Its dual formula of lipids and serum provides intense hydration and a brighter, glowing complexion.
Exuviance AF Vitamin C20 Serum, R1 170
Heed the warning when first using this product: it stings a little due to the highly active vitamin C, but don’t let that discourage you. If you have an important day ahead, apply this creamy formula dispensed from the gel capsules in the evening and wake up to smoother, more renewed skin texture that looks more even-toned and super luminous.
Dior Capture Youth Serums, R1 570
It’s easy to think that these colourful serums are just an Insta worthy gimmick, but thesebeauties pack a serious punch. They are the perfect formulas for winter and any time your skin needs an instant boost. The Plump Filler and Glow Booster serums feel lightweight on the skin and work well before skincare or mixed in with foundation.
Avene D-Pigment Light Dark Spot Lightener, R370
If you struggle with dark spots and pigmentation, this corrector is probably the best there is, short of using a clinical strength retinol. I have used many dark-spot correctors in the past and this is the only one that has lightened or completely faded my dark spots in just more than a month.The tone of your skin gradually improves the more you use it, and there is no irritation whatsoever.
MAC Studio Fix Concealers, from R354 to R555
MAC has mastered the mystery of skin undertones with its additions to the Studio Fix family.The 24hr SmoothWear Concealer has a buildable coverage that works well with a foundation or on its own. The Studio Conceal and Correct Palette cater for all skin concerns, and from yellow to blue undertones.