Nubian Festival hits Harties!

Founder and creator of the Nubian Festival Mpho Mathope is hopeful that this will become a beacon of tourism in the North- West province. Eagle Water’s Wildlife resort will be home the event and offer accommodation to ensure that no driving is required. Drink up and party hard this festive season. A jam packed weekend with the main event taking place on the 16th of December. You won’t be left high and dry with nothing to do, excursions around the area will be taking place. Ever been on safari? Or tried a jet ski?

Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort has a variety of sleeping choices from luxury chalets to glamping. While it is always better to stay at the place of the party the province boasts a number of other resorts in the surrounding area, so you can be close to the action. On Friday and Saturday night guests staying at the resort will be treated to a movie under the stars and comedy from Shampoonaiza, Chris Mapane, Ntosh Madlingozi and Sammy Fever. It doesn’t end there, on Monday after the party guests at the venue can expect a chartered cruise with a champagne breakfast dahling!

This year’s venue is special because it is managed by a passionate entrepreneur. She developed a love for the tourism and hospitality industry after working for South African Tourism in New York and Sun International Bophuthatswana (SunBop). She has also established a four star graded Conference and Lifestyle Centre, Graceland in Brits. The weekend promises to be something unforgettable and we can’t wait!