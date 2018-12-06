Party dress trends to try this season
Sure, the holiday season may call for relaxation and time off. However, a popping wardrobe should definitely stay on the cards. As you may already know, the little black dress and the body-con dresses have proven to be timeless classics. But, this season we say goodbye to all the usual items and get ready to try all the fun and loud yet exciting trends.
As per the international and local runway shows, your party wear options have become more expansive, ranging from multicoloured sequin dresses to semi-transparent PVC dresses in unstructured silhouettes. When it comes to accessories, it's the season to not hold back as mismatched earrings, bags small enough to only fit your essentials and hair accessories such as the 1990s favourite padded headband are all available to lift all your simple party looks.
Here are five fierce ideas for revamping your party wardrobe this summer:
Sequin dress
If you are all about being seen, go for the standout sequin cocktail dress.
Pair it with equally blingy items such as diamante-encrusted shoes and an embellished bag.
Printed dress
Dancing is not for everyone; find the perfect excuse by going for printed dresses in architectural designs that limit movement but are easy on the eye. Pair this structured dress with a platform heel and oversized hoop earrings.
Fringes
Nothing says ready to party more than a 1920s-inspired dress. Take a trip back in time by rocking a full-on fringe dress.
Keep it in black or shimmery gold and pair with stacked heel for maximum comfort to keep up with all the dancing you will be doing. Bag, R500, Charles and Keith
PVC
If you are devoted to showing off some skin, a semi-transparent dress is the one for you as it will subtly keep you true to yourself. Complete the look with a black slingback heel that can barely be seen.
Mismatched earrings
If you are feeling weary about trying the new accessories trends such as wearing one oversized hoop earring or sporting mismatched earrings, do not fear, as this trend is for the taking as shown by Matte Nolim and Rich Mnisi's runway looks.
Make a statement by completing the look with an oversized suit.