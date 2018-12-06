Party dress trends to try this season

Sure, the holiday season may call for relaxation and time off. However, a popping wardrobe should definitely stay on the cards. As you may already know, the little black dress and the body-con dresses have proven to be timeless classics. But, this season we say goodbye to all the usual items and get ready to try all the fun and loud yet exciting trends.

As per the international and local runway shows, your party wear options have become more expansive, ranging from multicoloured sequin dresses to semi-transparent PVC dresses in unstructured silhouettes. When it comes to accessories, it's the season to not hold back as mismatched earrings, bags small enough to only fit your essentials and hair accessories such as the 1990s favourite padded headband are all available to lift all your simple party looks.

Here are five fierce ideas for revamping your party wardrobe this summer: