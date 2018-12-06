Kamini Pather shares the perfect Summer menu
Chef, food writer and television host, Kamini Pather, has come with the perfect menu for a summer party this December. Fresh seafood, veggies and fruits, her menu boats both health and flavour.
Summer entertaining is a must during the festive season and doing it right is important. Pather gives us some advice on preparing for such an event.
“You can never be too prepared. I try to do as much before the people arrive so that I can spend time with my people instead of being in a kitchen - after all, it’s a dinner party and not a restaurant event,"she says.
Adding: "Always prepare dessert the day before. Plan something amazing but something fuss free - passion fruit pavlova, frozen yogurt, vegan snicker bars - anything that you can get out of the way early on."
"Sharing boards or build-your-own are also favourites because it gets people interacting at the table. Fondue is a goodie, tacos, big bowls of veggies that need to be passed around," she says.
Here are three summer menu recipes she suggests:
South Indian Mussel Pot
Serves 6
Ingredients
1 white onion, diced
1 red chilli
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 piece turmeric root, grated
1 can coconut cream
1tbsp Indian spice rub
1Kg mussels
1 handful coriander leaf
1 tbsp fish stock
Method
Heat the aromatics in a big pot
Add the mussels with the fish stock and cook until opened
Add cocnut cream and extra hot water
T o serve: sprinkle with coriander.
Aubergine Burgers On Charcoal Buns with Soy Glazed Green Bean Fries
Serves 2
Ingredients
2- 3cm thick slices of aubergine
1 tsp blonde miso
1 tsp of water to thin the miso paste down
1 baby pak choi, sliced in half
2 tbsp kewpie mayonnaise
2 slices fiora di latte
2 charcoal burger buns
1 tbsp sesame oil
20 green beans
1 clove garlic, sliced
1 tsp soy sauce
Honey, to taste
Method
Turn the grill function in your oven
Apply the miso to the aubergine slices. Heat the sesame oil in a frying pan until medium hot. Place the aubergine onto the hot pan and allow to caramelise on both sides.
Cut the burger buns in half, toast in a frying pan and set aside. Slice the pak choi in half. Place the flat side into a hot pan with a splash of sesame oil, allow to char slightly. The top of the pak choi should be softened.
Place the rounds of aubergine onto an oven proof tray, then place the cheese on top and grill until the cheese is bubbly and melted.
In the same frying pan, heat a splash of more sesame seed oil. Toss the green beans through until half cooked. Add the garlic and allow to soften but not brown. Add the soy sauce and the honey.
To serve: arrange the bottom piece of the charcoal bun on a plate. Top with kewpie mayo and the aubergine patty. Serve with green beans and more mayo, if desired.
Frozen Coconut Cream with Silan Ripple
Serves 8-10
Ingredients
70g Xylitol
8 tbsp water
1 vanilla pod, split
3 egg yolks
200ml double cream
250ml coconut cream, cold left in fridge overnight
Pinch of salt
5 tbsp Silan
Method
Heat the xylitol, water, salt and vanilla pod until the xylitol melts on a low heat.
Once melted, increase the temperature and allow the syrup to simmer rapidly for around 5 minutes. Scrape vanilla pods out and put the seeds back into syrup.
Whip the yolks until light and fluffy. Add the hot syrup to the yolk and mix until thick. Add the coconut cream and double cream. Whip to form a thick luxurious cream.
Place in the ice- cream machine according to instructions.
Once ice- cream has formed, tip a third of the mixture into a freezer safe container. Drizzle some of the Silan over the first layer. Follow with the next third of ice- cream, then the drizzle of Silan and finally the last bit of ice- cream and Silan. Place in freezer for four hours to firm up.
Serve with coconut chips