Kamini Pather shares the perfect Summer menu

Chef, food writer and television host, Kamini Pather, has come with the perfect menu for a summer party this December. Fresh seafood, veggies and fruits, her menu boats both health and flavour.

Summer entertaining is a must during the festive season and doing it right is important. Pather gives us some advice on preparing for such an event.

“You can never be too prepared. I try to do as much before the people arrive so that I can spend time with my people instead of being in a kitchen - after all, it’s a dinner party and not a restaurant event,"she says.

Adding: "Always prepare dessert the day before. Plan something amazing but something fuss free - passion fruit pavlova, frozen yogurt, vegan snicker bars - anything that you can get out of the way early on."

"Sharing boards or build-your-own are also favourites because it gets people interacting at the table. Fondue is a goodie, tacos, big bowls of veggies that need to be passed around," she says.

Here are three summer menu recipes she suggests: