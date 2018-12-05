OPINION | When going “home” is a culture shock

December is back, which means once again its time to make a flurry of alcohol-infused, bad decisions followed by a trip back home. The idea of going “home” can often be a complicated one for us city folk. After all, it’s not like you are going back to your own space, where you pay the rent and make the rules. Nope, for a lot of us going home means going back to ezilaleni, the rural areas our grandparents came from, and the entire situation can often be wildly stressful.

For example, if you have ever gone down with your parents then you may notice how arriving in his old neighbourhood all of a sudden turns your mild-mannered accountant of a father into Papa Action. All of a sudden the family dynamic turns into a primary-school sports day where age groups are concerned and you begin to feel yourself turning into a living anachronism as norms, ideas, and behaviours that wouldn’t fly in your daily life become de rigueur. Ironically, it seems like going home can be quite a culture shock.