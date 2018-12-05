Kevin Hart announced as host of the Oscar Awards, but not everyone is amused
Its official, Kevin Hart has been announced as the host of the 91st Oscar awards taking place early next year. The comedian, actor and producer announced earlier this morning that he will be the host of the esteemed awards, with many praising him on the incredible achievement.
Hart adds to the list of legendary names like Chris Rock and Martin Lawrence who hosted the Oscar awards 2005 and 2016 respectively. Rock took a moment out of his day to show support to his pal with an Instagram post.
As did actor, Chris Evans who gave his stamp of approval to the news.
But not everyone was amused by the choice of host as these funny tweets show:
Hart will take over from Jimmy Kimmel who hosted the show this year, which hit an all-time low viewership rating with a drop of 19% to 26.5 million viewers.
Here's to hoping Hart will redeem the awards and up those numbers tremendously!