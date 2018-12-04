Here are your five key summer fashion and beauty trends
Foschini’s summer looks for beauty and fashion are all about owning your power and accentuating what your looks with shapes, silhouettes, and shades that will enhance your natural beauty.
1. Leafy florals
Floral print is a key trend this summer. The bolder and brighter, the better. But if you’re not feeling brave enough to fully embrace the trend, pare down the look by pairing a floral print skirt or pants with a plain T-shirt or crop top or opt for the softer leaf prints. Complete the ensemble with a wide brim or bucket straw hat or beaded braids, or you’re hitting the town for a balmy night out, swap out your sandals for a pair of strappy heels.
2. Pastel power
Pastel shades were big on the catwalk - from designers such as Victoria Beckham and Hermés. Whether it’s a summer wedding in the winelands or a day at the office, rock the trend with prints and patterns on pastel palettes in knee-length frocks and camis from Foschini’s latest summer lookbook.
Choose Yardley gel nail polish and Sinful Colours Core nail polish in baby blue, lilacs and pretty pink for full impact.
3. Summer stripes
Like it or leave it, stripes are a perennial fashion favourite, peaking high every summer. From jumpsuits to bikinis, skirts and summer dresses, choose your favourite item and embrace the trend with true staying power.
4. Violet lip tones
With Pantone Ultra violet as the colour of 2018, it’s not surprising that purple and blue shades are all the rage. The provocative palette communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking so shop Black Opal Color Splurge Luxe Matte, Revlon SuperLustrous Live Boldly Lipstick or Urban Decay Vice Mega Matte Lipstick to channel Rihanna, who Pantone vice-president Laurie Pressman credits in part for this year’s colour choice.
5. Slogan T-shirts
Gift a girl with a slogan T-shirt to reaffirm how amazing she is. Empowering words such as “Womandla”, “Melanin”and “African Butter” are exactly what Foschini’s “I Am Africa” collection is all about.
Pay R179 if you buy two T-shirts.
