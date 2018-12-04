Here are your five key summer fashion and beauty trends

Floral print is a key trend this summer. The bolder and brighter, the better. But if you’re not feeling brave enough to fully embrace the trend, pare down the look by pairing a floral print skirt or pants with a plain T-shirt or crop top or opt for the softer leaf prints. Complete the ensemble with a wide brim or bucket straw hat or beaded braids, or you’re hitting the town for a balmy night out, swap out your sandals for a pair of strappy heels.

2. Pastel power

Pastel shades were big on the catwalk - from designers such as Victoria Beckham and Hermés. Whether it’s a summer wedding in the winelands or a day at the office, rock the trend with prints and patterns on pastel palettes in knee-length frocks and camis from Foschini’s latest summer lookbook.

Choose Yardley gel nail polish and Sinful Colours Core nail polish in baby blue, lilacs and pretty pink for full impact.

3. Summer stripes

Like it or leave it, stripes are a perennial fashion favourite, peaking high every summer. From jumpsuits to bikinis, skirts and summer dresses, choose your favourite item and embrace the trend with true staying power.

4. Violet lip tones