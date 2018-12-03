S Mag

31 days of cocktails: a light beer cocktail

By S Mag - 03 December 2018 - 12:55
Image: Brent Hofacker/123RF

On the third day of December we were gifted with cocktails, rest up and relax with a luscious and light beer drink.

Luscious and light

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

25ml runny honey

25ml elderflower syrup

15ml (1 tbsp) fizzy lemon-flavoured alcoholic drink

1 egg white

330ml light beer

Lemon zest, to garnish

Method:

Make a foam by placing the honey, syrup and lemon-flavoured drink into a shaker or bowl with the egg white. Whisk or shake the ingredients together to aerate. Pour the beer into a wine glass and spoon or pour the foam onto the beer. Garnish with a piece of lemon zest.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Couldn’t attend the Global Citizen Festival? We got you!
'ANC was in a state of madness during Zuma' - Ramatlhodi at state capture ...
X