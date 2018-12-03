31 days of cocktails: a light beer cocktail
On the third day of December we were gifted with cocktails, rest up and relax with a luscious and light beer drink.
Luscious and light
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
25ml runny honey
25ml elderflower syrup
15ml (1 tbsp) fizzy lemon-flavoured alcoholic drink
1 egg white
330ml light beer
Lemon zest, to garnish
Method:
Make a foam by placing the honey, syrup and lemon-flavoured drink into a shaker or bowl with the egg white. Whisk or shake the ingredients together to aerate. Pour the beer into a wine glass and spoon or pour the foam onto the beer. Garnish with a piece of lemon zest.