31 days of cocktails: a light beer cocktail

Luscious and light

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

25ml runny honey

25ml elderflower syrup

15ml (1 tbsp) fizzy lemon-flavoured alcoholic drink

1 egg white

330ml light beer

Lemon zest, to garnish

Method:

Make a foam by placing the honey, syrup and lemon-flavoured drink into a shaker or bowl with the egg white. Whisk or shake the ingredients together to aerate. Pour the beer into a wine glass and spoon or pour the foam onto the beer. Garnish with a piece of lemon zest.