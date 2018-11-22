The active man’s guide to keeping fresh in summer

The recent heatwave in South Africa has left millions of people drenched in sweat. Men tend to perspire a lot, and with the addition of still maintaining active, sporty lives and careers in this heat – men still want to feel like champions on and off the pitch.

As male grooming becomes more of the norm and rituals such as beard maintenance and face care add to a man’s daily confidence boost – there is no confidence booster more fundamental and effective as that of deodorant and good body odour.

Popular sports journalist and eNCA anchor OG Molefe is no stranger to heat. Hot studio lights, high-energy live studio broadcasts and on-location present a challenge when it comes to maintaining freshness and managing sweat. As a highly visible individual who works with people, it is essential for OG to keep cool while the heat bears down.

“I was first introduced to deodorant in Standard 5 (Grade 7) ... yes, I am of that generation! It was after a soccer tournament and some of my teammates were using it and I became interested in it. It took some time to convince my mom to buy it for me.

“I am very conscious of body odour because I don’t like to smell around people, so deodorant gives me a measure of confidence, especially in this heat. I am a self-conscious person, I don’t want to be that guy who smells!”

As a lover of everything fresh, OG begins his day with an application of Shield Invisible Black and White roll-on and tops it up with the spray throughout the day. “I like Shield Invisible Black and White. It’s a serious game-changer because before I used it, the yellow stains from my old deodorant used to ruin my T-shirts,” says Molefe.

This innovative product brings protection to the wearer and his clothes. Yellow underarm stains on clothing are caused by deodorant mixing with the body’s sweat and oi ls. Shield Invisible Black and White uses a formula of Clearex and Micro-Crystal.

technology which prevents build-up that causes stains while maintaining freshness for 48 hours. Personal grooming is another non-negotiable for OG. In addition to conscientious use of deodorant, this clean shaven man is a firm friend with his barber, who he visits at least twice a week in order to maintain his sleek chiskop.

“In addition to my favourite Shield product, I love the smell of freshly cut grass. I play golf a lot and that smell early in the morning is unbeatable,” adds Molefe Well, OG is definitely unbeatable at his game and with Shield to protect him, nothing can shake his confidence.

As temperatures continue to sizzle through summer, it’s good to know that there is an affordable, reliable product that will ensure that we realise our personal hygiene #Goals.

