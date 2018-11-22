Five things you didn't know about Didier Drogba

Ivory Coast national and former Chelsea soccer player Didier Drogba has confirmed his retirement at the age of 40. Earlier this month the player hinted that he would be leaving the profession.

After leaving Chelsea back in 2012, the player played for a number of teams, including United States side, Phoenix Rising of which he is a co- owner. After a 20 year long career he has finally decided to hang up his boots.

Rated as one of the top players in history, here are 5 things you didn’t know about him:

1. Drogba is the most expensive Ivorian player in history

Drogba became the most expensive Ivorian player in history back in 2004 when he signed with English team Chelsea FC for a record breaking amount of £24 million. This was a club first. He also helped the club win its first Champion League title and first league title after 50 years.