Five things you didn't know about Didier Drogba
Ivory Coast national and former Chelsea soccer player Didier Drogba has confirmed his retirement at the age of 40. Earlier this month the player hinted that he would be leaving the profession.
After leaving Chelsea back in 2012, the player played for a number of teams, including United States side, Phoenix Rising of which he is a co- owner. After a 20 year long career he has finally decided to hang up his boots.
Rated as one of the top players in history, here are 5 things you didn’t know about him:
1. Drogba is the most expensive Ivorian player in history
Drogba became the most expensive Ivorian player in history back in 2004 when he signed with English team Chelsea FC for a record breaking amount of £24 million. This was a club first. He also helped the club win its first Champion League title and first league title after 50 years.
2. He was the first African player to score 100 Premier League goals
Regarded as one of the most feared strikers for Chelsea, Drogba scored a total of 104 goals for the Blues while he was there, making him the only African to score over 100 Premier League goals to date.
3. He has a second name
Drogba’s full name is Didier Yves Drogba Tébily.
4. He has a stadium named after him
Drogba once played for semi-professional club, Levallois Sporting Club, which he started at at the age of 15. To hounour him, the club named their stadium after him.
5. He was the first player to be sent off in a European Cup final for violent conduct
In the 117th minute of the 2008 Champions League final, Drogba was sent off the field for slapping an opposing player from Manchester United. This robbed Chelsea of a key player that was meant to be in the penalty shoot- out. At the time player Wayne Rooney stated that Drogba’s head was not always ‘quite there’