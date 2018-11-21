BlackFriday: Tips to make your experience easier

Black Friday is on November 23 this year and many of us are eager to take advantage of the discounts. For shoppers, this is a highly competitive time and bagging the best deals requires forethought and a military-style strategy – so to help them win at their Black Friday shopping, Mzansi’s top retailers gave us their top nine tips.

1. Come prepared

If you’re going to brave the malls, Menlyn Park shopping centre advises you to research the items you want, note how much they cost and learn which stores stock them. For a quick and easy Black Friday, get a copy of a mall map. Monitor bargains closely - retailers begin to release their Black Friday weekend specials from early November. Start your plotting and planning as early as possible and draw up a plan of action.

For online shoppers, most sales start as the clock strikes 12 - Takealot’s starts at 12.01. Ensure you get a good night’s rest and set a few alarms. Also make sure you have data and a good wi-fi connection.

Account manager Zuhaa from Takealot tells us setting an alarm will give you the edge.

“Set your alarm for 11.30pm the night before Black Friday, so that by 12, you’re the first on site for the best specials,” she says.

There’s no reason why you can’t shop in cyberspace and in the real world. Superbalist advises starting online first early and then heading out to the shops.

2. Dress appropriately

You will be walking and queuing more than usual at malls, so come in comfortable shoes and clothing.

3. Keep yourself well fuelled mentally and physically