How to keep fit and fresh all day

We all want to live our best lives, but given the current economic climate, many necessities have become luxuries.

Fortunately, maintaining good personal hygiene is not just about social grace, it is about health and psychological wellbeing, and it contributes to a positive work environment.

"I don't recall exactly when I first came into contact with deodorant, but I remember my mother buying it for me. I think I was 13 years old. Mom just said, 'Girl, you better start using deo!'" Mapule Ndhlovu says.

As a body-conscious person, deodorant is not just about hygiene, it allows for her to feel more comfortable in her own skin.

Ndhlovu has been a personal trainer for three years. She says that she didn't choose her career, it chose her. She used to spend her days helping out at the daycare centre at her home, while trying to figure out what she could do with her life. She started aerobics classes and one day a representative of the Institute for Fitness Professionals spotted her and signed her up. The rest is history.