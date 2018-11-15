Relationships: Petty reasons why our fashion team would say no to a guy

We are headed for the festive season – also known as the “break-up season”. It’s a time of year when ghosting is prevalent. There are ways to avoid this and one might be to follow the old adage “prevention is better than cure” and take note of those small warning signs when weighing up a potential love interest.

A big part of that is listening to that little voice in your head that says: “Oh no, he wears white shoes,” which might make him a definite pass in your estimation. Yes, you might be told how petty you are but, to be honest, who isn’t? Listening to your gut feeling could save you from a bad relationship. Here are the team’s seemingly petty reasons to be put off a prospective partner.