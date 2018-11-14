WorldDiabetesDay: Easy diabetes friendly recipes you can try

Onion Surprise Crunch

Serves 2

Ingredients:

5ml (1 tsp) butter

5ml (1 tsp) olive oil

2 large onions, finely sliced

Handful almonds or macadamia nuts, chopped

5ml (1 tsp) mustard seeds

2.5ml (½ tsp) sugar

3 cloves garlic, crushed

500ml (2 cups) vegetable stock

15ml (1 tbsp) brandy (optional)

15ml (1 tbsp) sherry or white wine (optional)

1 large apple, cored and diced

1 baby marrow, coarsely grated

Croutons:

2 slices low-GI bread

5ml (1 tsp) butter

5ml (1 tsp) olive oil

1 clove garlic, cut in half

Method

Heat the butter and oil in a deep pan and sauté the onions with the nuts and mustard seeds until the onions are transparent. Add the sugar and garlic and stir-fry for a few minutes. Add the stock, brandy and wine, if using, and simmer for 30 minutes. Add the apple and baby marrow and heat through (the apple and marrow should still be a bit crunchy).

For the croutons, spread the butter and oil on one side of each bread slice and rub with the cut side of the garlic. Place under a hot oven grill until sizzling. Remove from the oven, cut into little squares and return to the oven to crisp the croutons.

Serve the soup with croutons sprinkled on top, garnished with snipped chives or other fresh herbs. You could also add grated cheese.