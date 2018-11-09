Mama Africa, Miriam Zenzile Makeba: Remembering a proud African

There can be no doubt that Miriam Makeba was one of South Africa’s most prized exports and icons.

Which is why the nation is still mourning her death, a decade after she collapsed on departing the stage at a concert in Italy. Nonetheless, today is also a day to remember her as the icon she was.

With a career spanning more than four decades, Mama Africa, as she was affectionately known, not only became one of the most powerful voices to emerge from the continent, but also an important hero in the struggle against apartheid.