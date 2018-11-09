Famous faces at the sexy Victoria's Secret fashion show
The planet's top models transformed into angels for Victoria's Secret glitzy fashion show Thursday, donning wings, barely-there lingerie and plaid for a return to New York after a two-year hiatus.
With the show once again on American soil, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid strode the runway at Manhattan's Pier 94 with the likes of Kendall Jenner, South Africa's very own supermodel Candice Swanepoel and Victoria's Secret newcomer Winnie Harlow.
The runway extravaganza of underwear paired with sky-high stilettos, gladiator boots and the occasional argyle sock, is now in its 24th year.
Sixty models put on an Amazonian display of luscious waving locks, impossibly perfect slender bodies and sun-kissed make-up for what is considered one of the most competitive gigs in the industry.
The 'Fantasy Bra' — each year the piece de la resistance of the collection — was modeled by Sweden's Elsa Hosk. It was a $1m (over R14.2m) confection of 2,100 Swarovski diamonds that took 930 hours to make.
The 2018 show also featured a collaboration with London-based designer Mary Katrantzou that saw the models strutting down the catwalk in psychedelic bodysuits.
Music for the biggest, most-hyped fashion show in the world was provided by a bevvy of stars including Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and The Struts, and Kelsea Ballerini.
The show was the culmination of weeks of fittings and Instagram-trailed publicity for the brand. The purpose of the lavish spending is, of course, to sell bras and panties.
Brazilian model Adriana Lima said backstage in hair and makeup that it never gets old despite being her 18th — and final — Victoria's Secret show. "I really thought that over the years I would get more relaxed and used to it. I get as nervous, as anxious as I have been," she said.
She announced that she'd be hanging up her Angel wings on Instagram, saying "Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly."
Celebs in the front row
There weren't only famous faces on the runway, but in the audience too. Here are some of the A-listers who attended the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:
