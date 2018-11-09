S Mag

Famous faces at the sexy Victoria's Secret fashion show

By AFP Relax News - 09 November 2018 - 13:21

The planet's top models transformed into angels for Victoria's Secret glitzy fashion show Thursday, donning wings, barely-there lingerie and plaid for a return to New York after a two-year hiatus.

With the show once again on American soil, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid strode the runway at Manhattan's Pier 94 with the likes of Kendall Jenner, South Africa's very own supermodel Candice Swanepoel and Victoria's Secret newcomer Winnie Harlow.

The runway extravaganza of underwear paired with sky-high stilettos, gladiator boots and the occasional argyle sock, is now in its 24th year.

Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8 in New York City
Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8 in New York City.
Image: Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
Adriana Lima walks the runway at 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion on November 8 in New York City.
Image: J. Lee/FilmMagic
Elsa Hosk models Victoria's Secret's 2018 'Fantasy Bra' made of 2,100 Swarovski diamonds and worth $1m.
Image: Timur Emek/FilmMagic

Sixty models put on an Amazonian display of luscious waving locks, impossibly perfect slender bodies and sun-kissed make-up for what is considered one of the most competitive gigs in the industry.

The 'Fantasy Bra' — each year the piece de la resistance of the collection — was modeled by Sweden's Elsa Hosk. It was a $1m (over R14.2m) confection of 2,100 Swarovski diamonds that took 930 hours to make.

The 2018 show also featured a collaboration with London-based designer Mary Katrantzou that saw the models strutting down the catwalk in psychedelic bodysuits.

Music for the biggest, most-hyped fashion show in the world was provided by a bevvy of stars including Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and The Struts, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Rita Ora performs on the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8 in New York City.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Iesha Hodges walks the runway as Bebe Rexha performs during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8 in New York City.
Image: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Halsey performs on the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8 in New York City.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Romee Strijd walks the runway as Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers performs during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at on November 8 in New York City.
Image: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Winnie Harlow walks the runway as Shawn Mendes performs during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8 in New York City.
Image: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The show was the culmination of weeks of fittings and Instagram-trailed publicity for the brand. The purpose of the lavish spending is, of course, to sell bras and panties.

Brazilian model Adriana Lima said backstage in hair and makeup that it never gets old despite being her 18th — and final — Victoria's Secret show. "I really thought that over the years I would get more relaxed and used to it. I get as nervous, as anxious as I have been," she said.

She announced that she'd be hanging up her Angel wings on Instagram, saying "Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly."

Celebs in the front row

There weren't only famous faces on the runway, but in the audience too. Here are some of the A-listers who attended the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:

Trevor Noah and The Weeknd attend the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8 in New York City.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
'Orange Is the New Black' actress Laverne Cox (left) attends the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8 in New York City.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8 in New York City.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Wiz Khalifa and Future attend the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 8 in New York City.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Additional reporting staff reporter.

