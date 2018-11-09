Famous faces at the sexy Victoria's Secret fashion show

The planet's top models transformed into angels for Victoria's Secret glitzy fashion show Thursday, donning wings, barely-there lingerie and plaid for a return to New York after a two-year hiatus.

With the show once again on American soil, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid strode the runway at Manhattan's Pier 94 with the likes of Kendall Jenner, South Africa's very own supermodel Candice Swanepoel and Victoria's Secret newcomer Winnie Harlow.

The runway extravaganza of underwear paired with sky-high stilettos, gladiator boots and the occasional argyle sock, is now in its 24th year.