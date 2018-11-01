Go hairwire for your Movember look

Why is Movember important to you?

You know what, life is important to me, so regardless of what it is – male or female –the most important thing is relationships. So investing your time in good causes is always a good thing but I guess Movember is important because it brings to the forefront issues that men face and a lot of it has been stigmatised so it is good to support these kind of initiatives to help people deal with whatever it is they are going through and to know that they are not alone.

What are your top three tips for maintaining your beard or moustache?

Get a good beard oil or beard balm. I use Bonafide beard oil. Make sure you keep it neat,shaped and trimmed.Hygiene is important. A lot of the times people can grow facial hair and you can have all sorts of things stuck in it. It’s like a head of hair; you need to maintain it just as you would do your head and more so because it’s on your face.