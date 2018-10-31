Whisky Live has gotten a facelift, and now includes other spirits as Whisky & Spirits Live
The popular Whisky Live event has introduced something new to their agenda – other spirits which means even if you are not a lover of the brown spirit, you can also still join in on the action at one of the country’s most highly anticipated events.
This year, its 16th, the three day event will put the world’s whiskies at your fingertips, as well as a variety of your favourite spirits. The festival launches tonight at the Sandton Convention Centre.
Premium gin brand Tanqueray has joined the mix, with a summer-inspired gin garden which will include master classes to teach you how to mix the perfect drink. Gin lovers will also get a chance to enjoy their signature Tanqueray No TEN which is created in small batches because it is the only gin in the world distilled using whole, fresh citrus fruits and botanicals.
But all is not lost for traditional whisky lovers, who will still enjoy a premium experience, including at the Johnnie Walker House of Walker Lounge; which this year, is placing focus on dispelling myths around whisky. “Many consumers, particularly women, believe that whisky is not an enjoyable drink. Consumers also believe that whisky should only be served “on the rocks” and that mixers dilute the whisky,” says Mandy Ntsie, senior brand manager of the iconic Scotch whisky brand.
Also offering an experiential element, consumers will be able to explore, experiment and craft their perfect combinations at the Johnnie Walker bar where they will also be able to engage with Johnnie Walker brand ambassadors, including Johnnie global whisky expert and ambassador Donald Colville who will be jetting in from Scotland to guide consumers through the different variants and offerings.
“Some of the other myths we hope to shatter through this experience is the idea that Whisky is meant for an older, more discerning market. Or that only poor quality Whisky is used in cocktails - we intend to prove all the sceptics wrong, and even get them to experiment until they find a Whisky or combination they like,” adds Ntsie.
Whisky Live Sandton starts tonight, October 31 until this Friday November 2, 2018 at the Sandton Convention Centre.