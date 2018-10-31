Whisky Live has gotten a facelift, and now includes other spirits as Whisky & Spirits Live

The popular Whisky Live event has introduced something new to their agenda – other spirits which means even if you are not a lover of the brown spirit, you can also still join in on the action at one of the country’s most highly anticipated events.

This year, its 16th, the three day event will put the world’s whiskies at your fingertips, as well as a variety of your favourite spirits. The festival launches tonight at the Sandton Convention Centre.