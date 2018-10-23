S Mag

Has LeBron James lost his mojo? Twitter seems to think so

By Aneesa Adams - 23 October 2018 - 12:46
Image: Instagram/ kingjames

One of the world’s greatest basketball players, LeBron James seems to have lost his mojo. Since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in July, LeBron is yet to show what he is made of.

The NBA season started late last week with high expectations for the star player but he has had more misses than hits. He has let the team down not once but three times already this season. Disgruntled Lakers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. 

They went as far as comparing the relationship between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James fans to that of one of TV's most horrible episodes from the hit series Game of Thrones- to make it simple, their relationship is now dead. 

Bryant fans were all around defending him. The big debate regarding the two best players in the world is finally over, according to them - Bryant is still the fan favourite. 

However, die-hard LeBron fans are not leaving his side just yet and hold out hope he will regain form. They've also decided to take names of 'fake' LeBron fans for future reference and have even given some advice to do better.

Some Lakers devotees advised the club to get rid of LeBron while he still has some value and again compared him to Bryant and even former NBA great Michael Jordan. 

And some fans have blatantly pointed out that these losses are just unacceptable. 

A few fans took to Twitter to find some humour in the whole ordeal comparing LeBron’s missed free throws to something as silly as fly kicking a TV. 

