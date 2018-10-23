Has LeBron James lost his mojo? Twitter seems to think so
One of the world’s greatest basketball players, LeBron James seems to have lost his mojo. Since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in July, LeBron is yet to show what he is made of.
The NBA season started late last week with high expectations for the star player but he has had more misses than hits. He has let the team down not once but three times already this season. Disgruntled Lakers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
Kobe/LeBron fans' relationship went from moving in together to the Red Wedding in 3 games— LeRob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 23, 2018
They went as far as comparing the relationship between Kobe Bryant and LeBron James fans to that of one of TV's most horrible episodes from the hit series Game of Thrones- to make it simple, their relationship is now dead.
Bryant fans were all around defending him. The big debate regarding the two best players in the world is finally over, according to them - Bryant is still the fan favourite.
not gonna slander LeBron because the same happened to Kobe. We just gotta play better smh pic.twitter.com/8do9OPspVY— LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) October 23, 2018
I’m keeping a list of everyone who wrongs LeBron, so when we’re back on top, they’ll be sorry. pic.twitter.com/2lzMQ4RAGu— Chris Manning (@LD2K) October 23, 2018
However, die-hard LeBron fans are not leaving his side just yet and hold out hope he will regain form. They've also decided to take names of 'fake' LeBron fans for future reference and have even given some advice to do better.
3 games in and it’s time for the #LakeShow to find someone better than LeBron pic.twitter.com/ERyqEuBotw— Crazy Fan Takes (@CrazyFanTakes) October 23, 2018
So Lebron lost the game for us missing two free throws and missing the game winning shot. Kobe Bryant would never let that happen. Kobe would have made those two free throws or won the game its why Kobe Bryant is better than Lebron and why Lebron will never be greater than MJ pic.twitter.com/psF9Mvwv16— Aaron Bond (@Aaron_DMV) October 23, 2018
Some Lakers devotees advised the club to get rid of LeBron while he still has some value and again compared him to Bryant and even former NBA great Michael Jordan.
Bron stans: Celebrate LeBron, even after losses!!!— Ta-Nehisi Jackets (@UncleHemp) October 23, 2018
Laker fans: pic.twitter.com/j7pFSakRBy
And some fans have blatantly pointed out that these losses are just unacceptable.
When LeBron missed both free throws pic.twitter.com/Ur0Zr27QGh— #FREEINGRAM 🌗🌹 (1-2) (0-3) (@TinyPoohLoading) October 23, 2018
A few fans took to Twitter to find some humour in the whole ordeal comparing LeBron’s missed free throws to something as silly as fly kicking a TV.