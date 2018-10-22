Volkswagen flagship car reintroduced

VW has launched its flagship model in a very competitive space in a market that is facing declining sales globally, due to the increasing popularity of SUVs.

It also faces stiff competition from the more entrenched German brands – Audi’s A4/ A5 Sportback, BMW’s 3 series/4 Series Gran Coupe and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. There is also the Italian Alfa Romeo Giulia and the British Jaguar XE.

The Arteon slots in above the Passat and replaces the VW (Passat) CC as a flagship sedan.

I got to drive the 130kW Arteon 2.0TDI 4Motion in the sporty R-Line trim.