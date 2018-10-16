Complaining about William Nicol traffic? Try surviving the worst traffic jams in history

The musical jam (New York, 1969)

When the Woodstock Music & Arts Festival was hosted from August 15 to 18, a three-day traffic snarl-up ensued. Apparently, the organisers underestimated the number of people who would attend, resulting in a 32km traffic jam on the New York Thruway. Artists even had to be flown in by helicopter to avoid the traffic. As for music lovers, they abandoned their jammed cars and danced to the venue of one of the most famous jams in history.

The historical jam (East/West Berlin Germany, 1990)

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, an 18 million car traffic jam occurred at the Brandenburg Gate on April 12, as Germans suddenly had freedom of movement within the city and the country as a whole. What added to the gridlock was that it was not only a time people could reconnect with their family and friends after being divided for decades but it was the Easter holidays, when people take a break from work and school. Surely that’s one traffic jam we could all put up with?

Can you still really complain about South African traffic jams?