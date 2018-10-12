Twitter reacts to Zola 7's comeback

S Mag

By Aneesa Adams - 12 October 2018 - 12:37

Our favourite kwaito and reality star Bonginkosi Dlamini who is affectionately known as Zola has finally made his comeback. Most famous for his 2002 reality show Zola 7,  he has been off the scene for some time. 

In September this year he announced that  a new show on  DSTV's Moja Love will be hitting our screens.  The Mdlwembe hit maker has called the new show Hope with Zola which is set to air this month. 

Metro Fm Dj Fresh spoke to him this morning and fans were loving it.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions:

Zola who has been in the industry for years shared some wisdom on radio this morning. Fans took to Twitter to thank him for the advice.

Some fans were even willing to get into their office late to listen to the whole interview. The love is real.

Some fans decided to skip interviews and lie about traffic, all in the name of the great Kwaito star. 

The Fresh Breakfast show this morning even got fans emotional reminiscing about their childhood, awww how sweet. 

