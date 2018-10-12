Twitter reacts to Zola 7's comeback

Our favourite kwaito and reality star Bonginkosi Dlamini who is affectionately known as Zola has finally made his comeback. Most famous for his 2002 reality show Zola 7, he has been off the scene for some time.

In September this year he announced that a new show on DSTV's Moja Love will be hitting our screens. The Mdlwembe hit maker has called the new show Hope with Zola which is set to air this month.

Metro Fm Dj Fresh spoke to him this morning and fans were loving it.