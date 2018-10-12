Can you guess how many faces your brain recognises? Here is what experts say

From family and friends to strangers on the bus and public figures on 24-hour news cycles, humans recognise an astonishing 5,000 faces, scientists said Wednesday in the first study of its kind.

Through most of history humans lived in small groups of a hundred or so individuals, a pattern that has changed drastically in recent centuries.

A study by scientists at Britain's University of York found that our facial recognition abilities allow us to process the thousands of faces we encounter in busy social environments, on our smartphones and our television screens every day.

"In everyday life, we are used to identifying friends, colleagues, and celebrities, and many other people by their faces," said Rob Jenkins, from York's Department of Psychology.

"But no one has established how many faces people actually know."