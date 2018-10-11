Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair brings authentically African flair

The Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair has become synonymous with high quality design, paired with the best food and wine from across the country.

Over the years, the fair has seen a gradual change in representation, introducing, along with more diverse exhibitors, a government-supported initiative that allows exhibitors from rural areas to showcase their wares to a wider audience.

This year's ninth instalment is bringing a massive pop of colour as several exhibitors are creatives who have managed to find solutions that address and celebrate a number of issues affecting people of colour.

The curator behind the prestigious fair, Cassandra Twala, says that this year's theme, "A return to making", is important as it not only allows the exhibitors to showcase their handmade products, but "it's also a call to ignite our audiences to embrace their ability to create".

"On a personal note, I think in our highly digitised world, there is a yearning to go back to connecting with others and with ourselves," she says.

Twala was at the helm of finding the different exhibitors for the second year in a row.

"Getting new brands into the fair, was a key consideration, and we're excited to welcome a lot of new faces."

From skin products made for melanin-rich skin to nude coloured underwear for dark skin tones, we take a look at some of this year's exhibitors taking on different pursuits to proudly showcase authentically African solutions.