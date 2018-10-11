DayOfTheGirl: activists who are making waves through web-based forums

Girls all around the world are doing great things and we're here to celebrate our own. Six years ago, the United Nations (UN) declared 11 October, International Day of the Girl Child. The initiative was put in place to shine a spotlight on, and address the challenges, girl children face everyday.

The theme this year is 'With her: A skilled girl force', which is why we're applauding four young activists who are doing just that.

Teen Tate is a web-based forum that focuses on educating the youth on racism, tribalism and xenophobia. The owner is 17-year-old Kamdi Okonjo who curates news and content from the continent about these three issues.

Blackboard Africa is another platform that is an all-female team lead by Zingiswa Socikwa and sisters Amonge and Mpumi Sinxoto. Their "non-profit movement" aims to provide a space for youth to discuss and find solutions to issues they face in their communities.

Both Teen Tate and Blackboard Africa have dedicated their digital footprint to make a difference in their communities and the world at large. Not only do they start conversations on these issues but they are also actively involved in playing a role to find solutions.