Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2018 American Music Awards
It was the 46th instalment of the American Music Awards (AMAs) last night and your host with the most Tracee Ellis Ross looked stunning in the various outfits she wore throughout the show.
Other A-listers came out to walk the red carpet and they slayed too, for the most part. Here's who looked fabulous and who needs to have some serious words with their stylist.
Best Dressed
Tyra Banks
Stepping out in a metallic fringed skirt paired with a classic white shirt with a twist, model Tyra Banks has still got it. We loved everything about this look!
Khalid
Singer Khalid definitely put his best foot forward sporting a pink suit with a white top and platform sneakers, casual yet still chic. He went on to win his first AMA for Best Soul/R&B Male Artist.
Ciara
Level Up songstress Ciara looked cool and sexy in a short and sporty dress. Not your typical little black dress, it featured pops of colour and even some sparkle. Strappy black heels were the perfect finishing touch.
Worst Dressed
Jennifer Lopez
J. Lo missed the mark on this one. While we commend her for wearing pink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, her confusing gown is part pageant queen and part BDSM dominatrix.
Rita Ora
Singer Rita Ora looked like she'd been engulfed by a black hole in a fit-and-flare gown with unflattering puffy sleeves.
Post Malone
We weren't surprised that rapper Post Malone opted for an eclectic look, but this one was particularly wacky. He teamed his snake-embellished blue suit with mirrored shoes. And, to top it all off, he walked the red carpet holding a drink in a plastic red cup. What were you thinking?