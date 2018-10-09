Mickey Mouse at 90: African style

This was certainly the case for Durban artist Hempson, who particularly loves the sense of community that Mickey brought to the small town where she grew up. "All the kids would come together to watch [his] movies."

Hempson collaged her Mickey statue with shweshwe prints adding playful South African emblems, such as a rugby ball, an afro comb and even a chicken.

"South Africans love chicken," she explains. "[My favourite symbol] is the Zulu sandal on a roller blade [which appears on Mickey's right foot]; you can imagine yourself rollerblading along the Durban beachfront."

Growing up in rural Mpumalanga, Mashile didn't get a chance to watch Mickey on TV. "My first glimpse of Mickey was in comic books and the fantastic world he lived in is what stayed with me after all these years,” says the artist.

He used colour and pattern to "Africanise" his statue, swapping Mickey's trademark red shorts for a pair in a geometric print. "Mickey has become a mystical creature in this sculpture, much like those I have come to depict in my previous work.”

Soweto-born Tshabangu was also keen that his Mickey statue have a connection with his other artworks, which portray cityscapes and everyday township scenes.