MKR's Donald: From celebrity photographer to chef

Donald Chipumha is usually behind the camera capturing the famous faces of celebrities such as Ayanda Thabethe, Amanda du Pont and Khanyi Bau, but when My Kitchen Rules South Africa was renewed for a second season, he decided it was time to step in front of the camera.

Unfortunately Donald and his partner, Luyanda Mafanya, did not make it past the semi-finals and with the finale airing this Sunday, we decided to catch up with Donald to find out more about his journey on the show and what the future holds for him.

You are a photographer by profession. Why did you decide to enter My Kitchen Rules?

My journey with MKRSA was just a pure blessing. Growing up on a farm, my dad always invited me into the kitchen and I would watch him cook. When I looked into expanding, food photography was the next best thing. When I found out that there was a call for entries from M-Net I knew that was my new challenge.

What was it like being on My Kitchen Rules?

Ground breaking! My work has always placed me behind the camera with less attention on me. Then suddenly on MKRSA the cameras were following me and I was the one in the spotlight.

How do you feel about having made it to the semi-finals?

Going into MKR I had no expectations of even making it that far because of the vast talent that was on the show, but I knew I had something special to offer and that is what carried me through.

It sucked to go home, but I was grateful to have made it that far. I walked away with gratitude and pride knowing well that I gave it my best.