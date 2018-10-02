International Coffee Day: The weird side of your morning fix

In 2017 it was decided that Cape Town was the home of the world’s strongest coffee, created by Sean Kristafor in 2016. Along with US competitor Death Wish, Caffeine Informer places Black Insomnia on its list of the most dangerous caffeinated products. According to CNN the International Information Council recommends a maximum of 400mg of daily caffeine consumption, compared to the 702mg of caffeine found in a 354ml cup of Black Insomnia. If some of the Amazon reviews do not scare you, then by all means try this coffee.

Where to try it

Wantitall.co.za will deliver the ground coffee to your door.