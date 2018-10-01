PICS|Bonang and other celebs at the New York Global Citizen Festival

Media personality Bonang Matheba just can't be stopped! Moghel took things international when she attended the New York leg of the popular Global Citizen Festival where celebrities came out in numbers to show support and advocate for their causes.

Later this year, we here in Mzansi will also be getting our own version which will be headlined by none other than the other Queen B, Beyonce.

The concert is staged to encourage world leaders to commit to ending extreme poverty by 2030 and tickets are earned by taking actions towards this goal. The festivals bring some of the world’s top artists together to raise awareness and funds towards lasting change.

Among the 60 000 people who gathered for the New Yord edition were other local stars including Nandi Madida, Pearl Thusi and Maps Maponyane.

They slayed- on and off stage and boy was it hot!