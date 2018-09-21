Woody McClain steps back into character

American actor Woody McClain has risen to the occasion a second time, after playing Bobby Brown in The New Edition Story last year. He reveals that he and Brown have similar traits, so stepping back into character was a walk in the park.

“Bobby knows what he wants and I am that way too - nobody can tell me anything. If this is what I want it to be like, you can’t tell me that it can’t be that way. I feel like we’re both very determined people,” says McClain.

In the movie, it is clear Brown has struggled with many challenges in his life. While on set, there were times when he broke down but the actor says his presence contributed to his stellar performance.