Get that skin glow

Dr Des says that UV exposure is the cause of us losing vitamin A in both our skin and blood so caution must be practiced when out in the sun. “Most damage happens in the first 18 years of our life. To prevent skin damage due to the deficiency of Vitamin A we need to apply it topically twice daily. If you correct the deficiency, you can restore skin to its optimal health.”

He says that the key is maintenance and gradual introductions of vitamin A and antioxidants. “Once you have developed a good skin routine, you can target your specific skin care concern.”

He also explains that investing in your skin can help prevent damage.

“ I believe that by investing in skin by looking after it on a long-term basis, everyone truly can have beautiful skin for life.”

The road to beautiful skin is a long one but the rewards are endless, I mean who doesn’t want that special glow?