Diesel campaign takes a stand against cyber-bullying
Diesel takes a stand against cyber bullying by encouraging victims to take ownership of their name calling
Iconic denim brand Diesel has harnessed the power of hate for its new Haute Couture campaign. Partnering with celebrities that have found themselves the focus of online abuse, Diesel has taken the bold and innovative move of incorporating hateful slogans directed at the label and at the celebrities on social media into their new collection.
"The more hate you wear the less you care."
The campaign features a group of the world's most polarizing celebrities including Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Bella Thorne, Bria Vinaite, Tommy Dorfman, Miles Heizer, Yovanna Ventura, Barbie Ferreira, Yoo Ah-In and Jonathan Bellini to help drive an important message: "The more hate you wear the less you care."
Nicki Minaj's t-shirt and denim jacket have the words; 'The bad guy' on them while Gucci Mane's t-shirt has the words 'F**k You, Imposter' written on them. All these comments are now limited-edition items in the Haute Couture collection.
Part of the campaign aims at inspiring everyone to create their own personalized items in key markets around the world. So the brand will allow its customers to personalize this new collection from October 6, creating and wearing the worst comment they have ever received.
The new range is launching in October in selected South African Diesel stores.
Diesel will be making a donation of the proceeds from the sales in support of anti bullying programs at its non-profit OTB Foundation .