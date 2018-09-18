TravelTuesday: 4x4ing to greatness

A group of friends started an organisation with one sole purpose: To become the biggest group of Black Jeepers in South Africa. After being rejected for recognition by Jeep South Africa these Jeepers decided to do things on their own. That is when the Jeep Revolution was born. The Jeep revolution started in Venda and has since expanded to other provinces around the country. They will host their 3rd annual Jeep Revolution event in Venda next year.

Not only are they 4x4ing through Africa but they are being charitable as well. To date the organisation has already held two charity events . Their first charity event was held in the North West. Being a non- profit organisation itself, founder of the Jeep Revolution, Richard Sinthumule says that charity is something very close to his heart.

“ We provided a charity home with groceries, funds and blankets last year. We even invited some Jeep Freaks who have never been to Soweto to see the sites of Vilakazi street,” says Richard.