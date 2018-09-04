Are pockets in women's clothing actually useless?

As a practical demonstration of what this means in terms of the carrying capacity of women’s pockets – 100% of men’s front pockets can fit an iPhone X or average sized wallet in them while only 40% of women’s are large enough. For back pockets the discrepancies are far less significant and while the study is not exhaustive by any scientific standards it’s at least hopefully a beginning to getting jean manufacturers to take notice of something that women have long and justifiably been complaining about.