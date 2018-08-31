5 times the Queen of Soul rocked fur
All hail the queen of soul and her furs. Aretha Franklin's funeral will take place today in her hometown of Detroit.
The service will be held at the Greater Grace Temple.
The starlet was known for many things, most of all her luxurious furs.
Summer, autumn, winter and spring, she was never caught without it and now PETA wants her estate to donate the legendary furs to them to help refugees as well as for the rehabilitation wildlife.
Some would say it is for a worthy cause while others would disagree, all we know is that Ms. Franklin sure knew how to rock it.
1. The 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
In December three years ago Franklin performed at the 38th annual Kennedy Center honours, during her performance of "Natural Woman" she dropped the fur off her shoulders so swiftly it left the audience in awe.
2. The 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards - BMG After-Party
Graciously arriving in style, Franklin attended the BMG after party for the 45th annual Grammy awards. Clothed in a dark brown fur coat and sporting golden locks, the late singer never looked more gorgeous.
3. BET Honors 2012 - Pre-Honours Dinner
Draped in a beautiful blue dress with just enough sparkle, Franklin paired it with one of her light brown furs, an odd combination but everything looked good on her. Besides her furs, she was also never seen without her signature clutch bag, majority of the time it was Chanel.
4. A photo shoot from back in the day
Dating back to the 80's the soul queen already loved her furs, posing for a black and white portrait, she is wrapped in a fur coat. A glamorous touch of sparkle just at the bottom of her evening dress.
5. Selma New York Premiere
The 'Selma' New York Premiere had Franklin sporting one of our favourite prints- leopard, elegant with just enough sass to show some spice. The R&B singer slayed arriving on the red carpet, definitely one of best dressed of the evening.
WATCH: Aretha Franklin performing at The 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
Follow my Broadway Instagram for more pictures: https://www.instagram.com/buddybroadway/ Full segment of Aretha Franklin (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman - Kennedy Center Honors 2015. Chilina Kennedy, plays Carole King in Beautiful, the musical, introduces Aretha.