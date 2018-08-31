5 times the Queen of Soul rocked fur

All hail the queen of soul and her furs. Aretha Franklin's funeral will take place today in her hometown of Detroit.

The service will be held at the Greater Grace Temple.

The starlet was known for many things, most of all her luxurious furs.

Summer, autumn, winter and spring, she was never caught without it and now PETA wants her estate to donate the legendary furs to them to help refugees as well as for the rehabilitation wildlife.

Some would say it is for a worthy cause while others would disagree, all we know is that Ms. Franklin sure knew how to rock it.