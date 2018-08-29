The Voice SA winners, where are they now?
The Voice is coming back with season 3 and already bumping. Auditions for the popular singing show opened today and will conclude at the end of September. The show is set to air on M-Net early next year.
This season, there is only one way to enter and that is online via the M-Net website. The process is easy - fill in a quick application form and submit a 90 second video showing off your best singing voice. Season 1 and 2 winners Richard Stirton and Craig Lucas set the bar high. We found out what has happened in their lives since their moment of glory.
Let's take a look at what they are up to now:
Craig Lucas
Lucas, another Capetonian, stole the hearts of the country with his soulful, sultry voice. He was a fan favourite from the beginning and sang his heart out in the season finale.
As he was born in Elsies River, on the Cape Flats, winning the competition meant a lot to him. He released his debut album Restless through Universal Records last year. It was nominated in the best pop album category at the SA Music Awards this year.
The muso, who is known for his R&B sounds, stepped out of his comfort zone and released a dance number in May this year. The song, titled Hearts Exposed, is about being vulnerable with your partner. He is loving the attention from his fans and soaking up the fame.
Richard Stirton
The indie-rock musician shared his glorious voice with us on the first season of The Voice SA. After signing a record deal with Universal Music, the 24-year-old went on to release his debut album Middle Ground, which is available on iTunes, in October 2016.
In between working on the album release and spending time in the studio, Stirton has been performing at various events and making music at his Cape Town home. Earlier this year, he staged a concert titled Richard Stirton and Friends.