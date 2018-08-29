The Voice SA winners, where are they now?

Lucas, another Capetonian, stole the hearts of the country with his soulful, sultry voice. He was a fan favourite from the beginning and sang his heart out in the season finale.

As he was born in Elsies River, on the Cape Flats, winning the competition meant a lot to him. He released his debut album Restless through Universal Records last year. It was nominated in the best pop album category at the SA Music Awards this year.

The muso, who is known for his R&B sounds, stepped out of his comfort zone and released a dance number in May this year. The song, titled Hearts Exposed, is about being vulnerable with your partner. He is loving the attention from his fans and soaking up the fame.