Trendy pop up bar joins Parkhurst strip

Parkhurst’s trendy 4th Avenue has a new bar - Maison Bisquit. This pop-up is housed at Blank Bar, an experiential activation space that changes its concept every 25 days.

For Maison Bisquit it has been transformed into an elegant space, celebrating the French heritage of Bisquit Cognac. It will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy cognac in a variety of ways, including long drinks, neats and bespoke cocktails.

Although many believe cognac should be enjoyed neat with a few ice cubes, the brandy has been used in cocktails since the 1800s and was even known as the “barman’s best friend”. Maison Bisquit’s bespoke cocktails will demonstrate the versatility and taste profile of Bisquit Cognac in a delicious, exciting way.

In addition, an exclusive cocktail will be released each week, inspired by the #BisquitCreator team, which is made up of: