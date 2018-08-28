5 minutes with MacFarlane Moleli

I’m most proud of investigating the story of a man in his sixties who used to be a plumber and now goes into manholes to search for treasure in the sewers. It was a huge slap into reality seeing this is what this man has to do every day to feed his family. He wakes up every day with pride and dignity to do this, so that his kids can have a meal. This story made me appreciate, and see, life differently.

After getting robbed while covering my very first story with Carte Blanche, the thrill and excitement never ends and, after being kidnapped in the middle of KZN while covering land expropriation, I once again thought of being a librarian. However, I wouldn't change what I do for anything. If we don't do what we do, how else will people’s stories be told? How will politicians be called to account and how will criminals and fraudsters be exposed?

If I were given a wish to fix only one problem in South Africa it would be the education system. The majority of our people are disenfranchised and marginalised because it's easier to manipulate and lie to an uneducated mass of people. The education system needs to change so our people learn self-reliance, get their dignity restored and are taught who they are as Africans. This one simple thing will have a lasting impact on an entire nation.

To de-stress I really enjoy running and cycling, as well as swimming. I may not look like it, but these are the simple pleasures which keep me sane. Travelling and reading a good book also help a lot - I just need to find the time to do it.

2018 has been nothing short of amazing, Allah has really been good to me, I cannot begin to send enough thanks and praise to the Almighty for his mercy! Wooooow!