S Mag

3 quotes to get you through the week

By S Mag - 27 August 2018 - 09:43

Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.

Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.

Image: Getty Image
It's not the absence of fear.
It's overcoming it."
Emma Watson
It's being willing to walk away that gives you strength and power - if you're willing to accept the consequences of doing what you want to do.
Whoopi Goldberg
Image: Getty Image
Image: Getty Image
There are times you can't really see or even feel how sweet life can be. Hopefully its mountains will be higher than its valleys are deep. I know things that are broken can be fixed. Take the punch if you have to, hit the canvas and then get up again. Life is worth it.
Queen Latifah

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explainer: Who Willie Mathebula is and why his testimony is important for the ...
‘There was no black man with a balaclava’: Henri van Breda denied leave to ...
X