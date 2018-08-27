3 quotes to get you through the week
Whether you are slaving away or looking for the perfect Instagram caption, these quotes will turn your frown upside down.
Don't let the Monday blues get you down, here are three quotes to keep you going until 'Friyay'.
It's not the absence of fear.Emma Watson
It's overcoming it."
It's being willing to walk away that gives you strength and power - if you're willing to accept the consequences of doing what you want to do.Whoopi Goldberg
There are times you can't really see or even feel how sweet life can be. Hopefully its mountains will be higher than its valleys are deep. I know things that are broken can be fixed. Take the punch if you have to, hit the canvas and then get up again. Life is worth it.Queen Latifah