OPINION|Millennials are dead; long live 'woke' Gen Z

Hallelujah, the day has finally come! After years of shouldering the blame for a confusing assortment of the world's ills, millennials, that ragtag assortment of tech-addled youngsters, have ceased to be the age group du jour. That burden has now officially been hitched to the backs of Generation Z, the technology-immersed younger siblings of the millennials who came before them.

People who fall into Generation Z are generally kids whose ages range from around 10 to people in their very early 20s. They are the products of the mid '90s and early 2000s who've never known a world without smartphones and easy access to the internet. Apparently that has helped make them woke.

"Generation Z are hyper aware of social injustices. They are the post-9/11, post-Great Recession generation and they don't want to make the same mistakes as their parents. I call them the self-correcting generation," says Dion Chang, trend analyst and founder of Flux Trends, which has been conducting research into Generation Z over the past few years.

These are the kids who have grown up watching their parents bungle climate change, tank a global economy through greed, and squabble over petty issues like another person's gender identity. They have declared: "That's a no from me!"

"Gen Z are kind of the first generation to be completely accepting of gender issues," says Chang, recounting the story of two children of a friend of his, aged nine and 15, casually explaining different sexual identities to one another while unpacking the dishwasher.

Again, their connection to the internet can be credited for this. Many parents fear that too much time spent on screens is making their children asocial because they grew up in a time characterised by face-to-face interaction.

What they seem to forget about that time is how it also encouraged a kind of groupthink. Kids who were or felt different had no choice but to suppress those aspects of themselves the group found "weird".