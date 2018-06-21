Virgil Abloh set to own Paris Men's Fashion week

The start of Paris Men's Fashion Week on Tuesday saw some of the biggest names in the business make their way to the fashion capital to check out the leading trends.

One of the most anticipated shows taking place today is Louis Vuitton's debut collection by newly appointed artistic director Virgil Abloh, the first African-American to hold the title at the European luxury brand, founded in 1854.

Arguably the most creative and influential designer at the moment, Abloh still describes himself as an assistant to those who came before him.

"More than anything, I feel like I'm a descendent of anyone from Kanye West to Pharrell Williams to Basquiat or Warhol," he told trends magazine Hype Beast earlier this month.

Kids designing T-shirts in their bedrooms can take inspiration from this show, which is sure to mark the historic bringing together of high-end, luxury fashion and street wear in a way that has never been seen before.