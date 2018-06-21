OPINION|'Actually, middle children always come out tops
This week marks the 68th anniversary since the leader of the Communist Party of South Africa, Sam Kahn, announced in parliament that the party had been disbanded due to political pressure.
With Mother Russia, the poster child of communism hosting the World Cup, the political system has been kind of top of mind.
More so if, like me, you are a middle child, because communism is a system you not only understand from the day you are born, but indeed live out until you leave home.
As with communism, being a middle child involves an economic and social system in which all your property and resources are collectively owned.
From the day you are born, that blanket you get wrapped in probably belonged to your older sibling, and the toy you hadn't outgrown will likely be given to your younger sibling.
If you are in the precarious position of forming the missing middle, you will indeed be relegated to being the familial peasant as you toe the line at every turn to ensure peace, giving up the last piece of chicken because your clumsy sister dropped hers and fold during an argument even though you know you are right, for fear of reprise.
Years of bumping into fellow middles (as we are known) have come to confirm the fears I secretly harboured, that I grew up in an abusive system which has been said to lead to middle child syndrome. Said syndrome is described as the feelings of neglect and isolation thought to afflict middle-born children, leading them to be insufferable social recluses. However, studies have, in fact, proven that the idea that middle child syndrome exists is far from the truth.
Research has highlighted that middles are, in fact, superior. The Journal of Genetic Psychology noted that middle children tend to do better in group situations.
Middles have also been empirically proven to be natural negotiators who are able to see arguments from multiple sides, as well as making the best friends as they seek strong relationships in the great big world.
Fellow famous middles include entertainer Jennifer Lopez, billionaire Bill Gates and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
So the next time your siblings try to put you in a corner, just remember that there is scientific evidence that you kick ass.