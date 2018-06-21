OPINION|'Actually, middle children always come out tops

This week marks the 68th anniversary since the leader of the Communist Party of South Africa, Sam Kahn, announced in parliament that the party had been disbanded due to political pressure.

With Mother Russia, the poster child of communism hosting the World Cup, the political system has been kind of top of mind.

More so if, like me, you are a middle child, because communism is a system you not only understand from the day you are born, but indeed live out until you leave home.

As with communism, being a middle child involves an economic and social system in which all your property and resources are collectively owned.

From the day you are born, that blanket you get wrapped in probably belonged to your older sibling, and the toy you hadn't outgrown will likely be given to your younger sibling.